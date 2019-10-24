Murder suspect sought after woman found dead in NC motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are looking for a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in a room at a motel.

Police say on Wednesday around 4:34 p.m., officers responded to the Travel Inn along the 300 block of N. Eastern Boulevard.

Officers located a victim, later identified as Meoshia Corbett, 26, of Fayetteville, inside of one of the rooms. Corbett was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Little in a photo from Fayetteville police

Late Wednesday, police said that Phillip Jerome Little, 46, of the 300 block of N. Eastern Boulevard in Fayetteville was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Little has not been found, police said.

Little was last seen driving a 2006 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee displaying NC registration plate 4862DV, police said.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. If located, please contact law enforcement immediately,” police said in a news release.

The cause of Corbett’s death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner upon the completion of an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

LATEST HEADLINES: