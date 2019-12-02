Murder suspects among 4 teens who escaped from Nashville juvenile detention center

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN/WBTW) — Police are searching for four teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in downtown Nashville, Tennessee Saturday night.

Among the four escapees are 16-year-old Decorrius Wright and 17-year-old Morris Marsh, both suspects in separate Nashville murder cases.

Decorrius Wright, 16, & Morris Marsh, 17 (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The other escapees are identified by police as 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers and 15-year-old Calvin Howse, who have faced armed robbery and gun possession charges.

According to Metro police, the four were on a work detail Saturday night when their staff supervisor left them to address a fight at another location inside the jail.

The teens reportedly managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor, then went through a series of doors and exited the building. They were last seen running on South Second Street toward Jefferson Street.

Brandon Caruthers, 17, & Calvin Howse, 15 (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The escape happened around 9:44 p.m. and Metro police said they were not alerted until at least 35 minutes later.

Wright is accused in the murder of Kyle Yorlets on Torbett Street in Feb. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley on Lemont Drive in April.

Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

The four escapees should be considered dangerous, police advised. Anyone who sees them is asked to call 615-862-8600 immediately.

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

