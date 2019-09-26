Murrells Inlet man arrested on child pornography charge

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Murrells Inlet man on a child pornography charge.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Edward Tafoya is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On September 19, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a person who was possibly in possession of child pornography. Agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole, while performing a routine search of a Tafoya’s cell phone, observed what they believed to be child pornography.

The cellphone was seized and a search by certified forensic examiners uncovered dozens of digital files depicting child pornography., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tafoya is a registered sex offender, he is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.