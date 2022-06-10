GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man was sentenced May 16 to seven years in prison for possession of child pornography, according to a release Friday from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Lawrence Tafoya, 65, of Murrells Inlet pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the solicitor’s office.

Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Tafoya to seven years and he must register as a sex offender, along with wear a GPS monitor when he’s released. He also must be on the central registry of child abuse, according to the solicitor’s office.

Tafoya was designated as a Sexually Violent Predator and can face a civil commitment from the Attorney General’s office once he’s release, according to the solicitor’s office.

Tafoya was convicted of a sex offense in Georgia and had spent time in prison and was on parole once released, which was transferred to South Carolina, according to the solicitor’s office. His parole agent in Georgetown County found sexually explicit images of children on his phone.

His parole in Georgia was revoked and once his sentence was complete he returned to Georgetown County to face the charges, according to the solicitor’s office.