Murrells Inlet man wakes to find a burglar in his closet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A Murrells Inlet area man woke to find a burglar in the closet of his home.

According to an incident report from Horry County Police, officers were called out to a home on Covey Pointe Court on November 22. The man living in the home told officers he had woken up to find a tall skinny man standing in his closet. The victim told police he yelled at the intruder who ran from the bedroom and out of the house.

The report states that the victim told officers about $700 worth of items were missing from the house after the incident.

Police arrested Samuel Alberto Gaona on Sunday in connection to the case. Gaona is charged with first-degree burglary and resisting arrest.