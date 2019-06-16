Murrells Inlet woman charged in connection to husband’s death

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The wife of a missing Georgetown County man has been charged in connection with his death, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Irene Clodfelter is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice in Georgetown County. Charges for the desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder are pending in Horry County.

85-year-old Hubert Lee Clodfelter was reported missing to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in March 2019, and a missing person’s investigation has been ongoing.

The investigation showed that Clodfelter’s daughter had been unable to contact him for more than two years.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Police Department cooperated in this investigation.

The death investigation is still ongoing.