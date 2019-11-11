‘My mom is trying to kill me’: Police release boy’s chilling 911 call, body cam video that lead to officer-involved shooting

*Warning: video and audio may be disturbing to some*

HENDERSON, NV (KSNV/CNN/WBTW) – The Henderson Police Department in Nevada has released body camera video and a boy’s chilling 911 call that led to an officer-involved shooting.

On October 21, officers responded to a residence after that 911 call disconnected.

The 911 call marks the moments a 7-year-old boy called Henderson police screaming his own mother was attacking him with a knife as he cried helplessly.

His mother can be heard in the background giving dispatch their address and rambling about her and her son needing to kill each other.

The confused 911 operator tries to understand what’s happening, but the phone disconnects before dispatch can get any more information to warn officers what they’d be walking into.

When Henderson police arrived to the Equestrian Apartments, the bloodied boy stumbled out the door.

One officer entered the apartment and when he did, the child’s mother, identified as 37-year-old Claudia Rodriguez, was incoherent, armed with a knife, and began struggling with the officer.

During the struggle, she somehow got ahold of his gun. And fired a shot.

At least three more gunshots could be heard as one of those officers shot Rodriguez, killing her.

The 7-year-old was taken to a trauma center, where he underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover.

The police officers were not hurt.

