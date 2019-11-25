Police: Myrtle Beach man arrested for attempted murder after threatening person with a knife

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to an assault on Sunday.

According to the arrest warrant from Myrtle Beach Police, Travis Lee Hale is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The warrant says that on Sunday officers were called to the area of Farrow Parkway and Howard Avenue in reference to an assault. There officers met with the victim who said that Hale chocked them to the point of losing consciousness. When they regained consciousness they tried to run away. They told officers that Hale then said “I guess I’ll just have to kill you,” and drew a large knife before slashing at the victim’s throat.

Warrants say the victim’s leather coat managed to stop the knife from cutting her throat.

According to the arrest warrant, an officer saw Hale throw an object which was recovered and turned out to be the knife from the incident.

A judge issued Hale a $320,000 bond and ordered he has no contact with the victim or their family.