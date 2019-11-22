Myrtle Beach man arrested on 9 charges of child porn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, a man from Myrtle Beach was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.

60-year-old Mark William Moseley is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

According to AG Alan Wilson, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Moseley. Investigators say Moseley distributed files of child pornography and distributed sexually graphic images to a minor.

Moseley faces up to 10 years in prison on each count of each charge. Moseley is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.