Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder after woman’s face was slashed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police arrested a man on an attempted murder charge after a woman said he slashed her face so bad she required seven stitches.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Ramondo Chestnut, 43, near Mr. Joe White Avenue and Lumber Street after they found a woman covered in blood with a laceration to the left side of her chin. Police said the cut looked to be one-and-a-half inches long.

The incident happened at 1306 Dennison Avenue. The woman told police a man assaulted her with a knife after a verbal argument. Police said the woman sounded intoxicated so they charged her with public intoxication.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was given seven stitches and then taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail, police said. She identified Chestnut as the person who slashed her and said they used to date.

Police said they found blood at Chestnut’s front door, on the cement and in the grass when they went to arrest him.

Chestnut has been charged with possession of weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder. Bond has not been set.