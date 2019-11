MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach Police officer has been arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to booking records.

Records at J. Reuben Long Detention Center show that Sean Timothy Owens is charged with third-degree domestic violence and was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on October 7. He is currently out on a $1,000 bond.

Cpl. Thomas Vast with Myrtle Beach Police tells us Owens is on paid administrative leave.

News13 is working to learn more about the incident.