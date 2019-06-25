Myrtle Beach woman charged with dealing after police find gun, coke, meth and $3K in her hotel room

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman was arrested at the Sea Gypsy Inn after police say they found her with a gun, cocaine, meth and more than $3,000.

Jean Louise Snyder, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession of Schedule IV drugs.

Horry County Police Department’s narcotics, vice and street crimes units executed the search warrant at the Sea Gypsy Inn on N. Ocean Boulevard on Thursday.

The following items were seized:

  • Crack cocaine – 2.8  grams
  • Cocaine – 1.5 grams
  • Methamphetamine – 4 grams
  • 9 MM handgun
  • $3,150 in US currency

Snyder remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with a bond set at $13,500 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: