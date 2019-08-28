National Guard helicopters and Robeson County Deputies conduct marijuana eradication operations

Breaking News Alert
LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Many around Robeson County noticed helicopters flying overhead Tuesday afternoon.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, helicopters with the National Guard’s Counter Narcotics Air Wing along with Deputies conducted a Domestic Marijuana Eradication Operation in the county. The Sheriff says these operations are routine.

Over the course of the operation, approximately five hundred forty (540) marijuana plants were located and seized, says Sheriff Wilkins. Those plants ranged in height from 4 to 15 feet. Arrests are expected in connection to the operation as well.

Sheriff Wilkins stated “We continue to utilize all available resources in our quest to clean up our county. Operations such as this will have a huge impact on those trying to profit from the illegal drug trade. This is only the beginning as we expect to make arrests soon”.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

