NC mom charged with attempted murder after newborn found alive in plastic bag

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX46) – A Marshville mother has been charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse after authorities discovered a newborn baby alive in a plastic bag Wednesday in Union County.

Casey Marie Thomas, 24, has been arrested after giving birth at home on Wednesday, deputies said.

Following the birth, detectives believe Thomas placed the infant in a plastic bag and concealed him outside under leaves. A concerned family member later transported Thomas to Atrium Union for treatment after noticing large amounts of blood loss.

Medical personnel observed evidence of a recent childbirth, despite denials of pregnancy by Thomas. Medical staff alerted Union County Sheriff’s deputies of the likelihood that Thomas had recently given birth.

Deputies and a Marshville Police Officer responded to a home in the 8600 block of East Highway 74 and located the infant after hearing a faint cry.

The child was rushed to the hospital in Monroe where he remains in good condition. He is now in DSS custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

