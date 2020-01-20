NC mom, infant son found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint, police say

UPDATE: 8:15 A.M. MONDAY

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN/WBTW) – The mother and infant have been found safe, News13’s sister station CBS17 reports.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Count on News13 for updates.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WBTW) – Fayetteville, North Carolina police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman and her infant son after they were reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint and taken away in a vehicle.

Police responded to the 4900 block of Tangerine Drive in reference to a home invasion and kidnapping at approximately 1:12 a.m. Monday, police said in a press release. The preliminary investigation shows that Wani Thomas, 24, broke into the home and forced 20-year-old Jasmine Livermore and her 1-month-old son, Nathaniel Thomas, into an unknown vehicle by gunpoint.

Nathaniel Thomas and Jasmine Livermore (Photos via Fayetteville Police Department)

Nathaniel Thomas (Photo via Fayetteville Police Department)

Jasmine Livermore (Photo via Fayetteville Police Department)

Nathaniel Thomas (Photo via Fayetteville Police Department)

Wani Thomas (Photo via Fayetteville Police Department)

Livermore is described as a black female, who is approximately 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, a brown shirt, a camouflage jacket, and a gold bonnet on her head.

Nathaniel Thomas is a black male who weighs approximately 8 pounds and has a birthmark on his left leg. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a white t-Shirt, white socks and was wrapped in a blue blanket with white and gray circles.

Wani Thomas, who is the father of the child, is approximately 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Police told News13’s sister station CBS 17 that they requested an AMBER Alert, but were not granted one. They did not say why state authorities would not issue the alert.

Anyone who has information concerning the whereabouts of Jasmine Livermore, Nathaniel Thomas, or Wani Thomas should immediately call 911, Detective Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-676-2597, or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

LATEST HEADLINES: