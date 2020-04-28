NC woman’s remains found in trunk of her car; suspect arrested

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old man is under arrest after the remains of a Holly Springs woman were found in the car he was driving on Friday, police said.

Lance Darnell Gordon (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Around 4 p.m. Friday, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle for speeding in Edgecombe County. The driver, 32-year-old Lance Darnell Gordon, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

The trooper learned Gordon was driving a vehicle owned by Angela Mac Lee, of Holly Springs.

The Highway Patrol contacted Holly Springs police about contacting Lee to see if she knew Gordon was using her vehicle.

Holly Springs police tried to contact Lee by going to her home on Friday and Saturday. The officers couldn’t locate the 47-year-old and started an investigation into her whereabouts.

Holly Springs police investigators obtained search warrants for Lee’s home and for her car – which was still in Edgecombe County.

Lee’s remains were found in the trunk of her vehicle. She was “dead the entire time she was in the truck,” police said.

Gordon was processed at the Wake County Detention Center early Sunday where he was charged with murder and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Holly Spring police said Gordon and Lee were acquaintances.

