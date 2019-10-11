New K9 Sif busts alleged cocaine trafficker in Surfside Beach

Courtesy: Surfside Beach Police Department

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach’s new K9 Sif busted an alleged cocaine trafficker early Thursday morning, according to the police department.

Kevin Jerome Grissett, (Surfside Beach Police Department)

According to the Surfside Police Department, Sif and PFC Pinto arrested Kevin Jerome Grissett of Myrtle Beach. Grissett is charged with trafficking cocaine, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia and traffic charges. Police seized approximately half a pound of cocaine.

According to booking records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Grissett has been released on a $25,600 bond.

