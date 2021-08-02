News13 tracks shootings: July saw dramatic dip in gun violence

A map of shootings in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions in 2021, as of July 27, 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — July saw about one-third fewer shootings than the rest of 2021, according to a crime analysis by News13.

The data includes areas within News13’s coverage area — which includes Darlington, Dillion, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

About 55% of the days in July were shooting-free, breaking the record previously set by April, which had 50% of days without a shooting.

June, in comparison, had at least 73% of days with at least one shooting — leading to at least 39 incidents of shots fired.

There were at least 22 shootings in July, leading to 16 people injured and eight dead.

The decline in gun violence is a stark contrast to the area, which surpassed the 200-shootings mark last month. The Pee Dee area, especially, has seen an uncharacteristic jump in gun violence this year, which, as a whole, has seen an average of more than one shooting a day.

July’s shootings included a murder-suicide, two accidental shootings — one involving a boater who shot themselves in the buttocks, and a teen who shot themselves in the thigh while playing with a gun.