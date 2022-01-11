News13 tracks shootings — Map shows area hotspots for gun violence

A map of shootings within News13’s coverage area, as of Jan. 11, 2022.

News13 is tracking the shootings of 2022.

The map below displays shootings that have happened in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties. It also includes shootings in Scotland and Robeson counties in North Carolina.

Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue.

Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. For some shootings, a specific address was not provided by police, and the marker will show a city center or an approximate area as the location of the incident.

The map is updated daily with the most recent information.