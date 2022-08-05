ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton Friday night.

Wayne Zachary Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 Friday night from the Robeson CRV Center, police said.

Holshouser, a 37-year-old male, was serving time due to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2018 conviction of receiving a stolen vehicle, according to police. He was scheduled to be released on Nov. 11.

According to police, Holshouser is a white male who weighs 157 pounds and stands just over six feet tall. He has brown hair and hazel eyes with multiple tattoos on his back, chest and both arms.

Anyone with information about Holshouser’s location is asked to contact local law enforcement by calling 911, or the Robeson CRV Center at 910-618-5535.