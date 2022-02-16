North Carolina man charged after pursuit ends in crash with K9 vehicle

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham man was arrested on Monday after a pursuit ended in a crash with a sheriff’s office K9 vehicle, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying a fake North Carolina registration plate that was going north on North Church Street near Sellars Mill Road in Burlington.

When deputies activated their blue lights and sirens, the driver — later identified as Alex Gonzalez, 22, of Graham — fled and lead deputies on a short pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the vehicle Gonzalez was in approached the intersection of Hyde Street and Sellars Mill Road, he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a sheriff’s office K9 vehicle.

The crash caused the K9 vehicle to turn over, and the vehicle was left with substantial damage.

Both the deputy and K9 were checked on-scene and did not have any major injuries.

Gonzalez and two passengers were not injured. He was arrested and charged with:

two counts of misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement officer

one count of felony flee to elude arrest

one count of having an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle

one count of failure to stop at a stop sign

one count of no financial responsibility for a motor vehicle (having no liability insurance)

one count of no operator’s license

He was given a $55,000 secured bond.