North Carolina woman wanted in crash that killed her baby, injured 4-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a woman who faces additional charges — some of which are felonies — after her infant daughter was killed and her 4-year-old daughter was critically injured in a Jan. 18 crash on Interstate 85.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on I-85 north between U.S. 70 and East Club Boulevard.

Shanelle Johnson, of Raleigh, clipped another vehicle while trying to merge from the far right lane to the far left lane, Durham police said.

Johnson was driving her 2012 Volkswagen when she attempted to pass a 2004 BMW M3 but instead crashed into the left rear corner of the BMW. The collision caused Johnson’s Volkswagen to flip multiple times before coming to a rest in the far left lane, police said.

Two girls — one 3 months old and one 4 years old — were thrown from the car. The infant died at the scene. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A warrant said the two girls were her children.

Police said the 4-year-old girl has since been released from the hospital.

Shanelle Johnson. (Courtesy of the Durham Police Department)

Fire department personnel indicated that Johnson may have been intoxicated “based on an odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her person,” the warrant said. It also said she admitted to having had two drinks three hours prior to the crash.

Police estimated that she was driving 85 mph at the time of the crash.

Johnson was initially cited for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, and failure to secure a passenger under the age of 16.

On Tuesday, Durham police said Johnson was also charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, felony child abuse, driving while license revoked, and no liability insurance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Investigator Bell at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.