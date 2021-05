NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department has asked the public for help finding Tyron Shaquan Washington, 34, who is wanted for a March 23 murder at the Siesta Motor Lodge on Rivers Avenue.

Washington, who also goes by ‘Check Boi’, is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 6-foot-3 and weighs 204 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-740-2888 or email dwoods@northcharleston.org