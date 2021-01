PEMBROKE, NC, (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on Union Chapel Road near Pembroke.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation agents and local officials were on scene around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

