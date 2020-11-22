Officials searching for Virginia man who allegedly stabbed his fiancée multiple times

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are searching for a Martinsville man who allegedly stabbed his fiancée multiple times.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, at around 8:32 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call in regards to a domestic incident at 85 Willow Court. Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and discovered Teel Sherice Matthews, 47, at the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head, torso, and arms.

Matthews was alert and able to communicate with the responding deputies. She was airlifted to Roanoke for medical treatment.

Authorities determined that a verbal altercation over the use of a vehicle occurred between Matthews and her fiancé, Willie Lee Turner, 61. During the argument, Turner began to assault Matthews and her two children, ages 9 and 24. Turner grabbed a kitchen knife and began to stab Matthews multiple times.

Turner fled the scene in Matthews Lime Green Fiat 2dr Hatchback with Virginia license plate UPW-4617.

Turner is currently wanted for the following charges:

Malicious Wounding

Strangulation (2 counts)

Grand Larceny of a Motor vehicle

Assault & Battery (Misdemeanor)

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Willie Lee Turner is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

