GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW)- Two people are dead and one person is facing charges in an overnight shooting.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened off North Fraser Street around midnight Thursday morning.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says Ronnie Todd, from Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder.

Ronnie Todd, Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

The release says deputies found one person dead at a home near the Ringel Heights community. The second person died at a hospital. Their names have not yet been released.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Count on News13 for updates on air and online.