Victim named in Pembroke officer-involved shooting

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) — One man was shot by SWAT after allegedly pulling a gun on law enforcement on Saturday night.

Around 9:41 p.m., deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Janice Drive in Pembroke in reference to a 911 call hang-up. According to the report, the dispatcher was able to make contact with the caller who claimed “I’m just going to bleed out,” before hanging up the phone again.

Matthew Oxendine, 46, of Red Springs was driving a vehicle on Janice Drive rushing the motor. Oxendine backed the car into a driveway and set fire to the headliner of the car, according to the report.

Oxendine threatened deputies, informing them that he had a weapon and did prison time for harming law enforcement in the past, according to the report.

The report says that deputies found that Oxendine completed a three-year sentence for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a gun in 2009.

SWAT was then called in to assist with removing Oxendine from the smoking vehicle.

Oxendine pointed an alleged firearm at the approaching SWAT Team. Oxendine was shot and killed, according to the report.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is leading the investigation which is normal procedure for officer-involved shootings.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.

All officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

