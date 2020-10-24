One dead, another injured in Lumberton shooting and vehicle collision

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a vehicle collision Friday night in Lumberton and found one suffering from a gunshot wound.

At 9:35 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4000 block of Hwy 211 W., Lumberton.

The Sheriff’s Office says they found a vehicle forced off the road and the driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies say Jammie Beard, 44, of Red Springs was injured after the vehicle he was driving intentionally collided with the other vehicle.

Beard was transported to Southeastern Health and died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says two children were in the car and were treated at a medical center.

The Sheriff’s Office says the collision and shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3100.

