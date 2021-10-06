One flown to hospital after Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Wednesday after a shooting in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. Wednesday on Oakgrove Church Road, McLean said. The person shot was alert and talking.

There are no known suspects at this time, but deputies do have a person of interest, according to McLean. He said they are still conducting interviews.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.