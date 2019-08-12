One person arrested after allegedly threatening staff at Southeastern Health Park

Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies have made an arrest after a man allegedly made threats at a local medical center causing it to go into lockdown.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, deputies were called to Southeastern Health Park in reference to a man making threats towards staff. The facility was placed on lockdown as deputies conducted a search aided by Lumberton Police and Southeastern Medical Center Security. No suspicious persons were found and no shots were fired, Sheriff Wilkins says.

Deputies arrested Wallace Locklear at his home in Rowland in connection to the incident. The lockdown was canceled when investigators determined that Locklear was the only one involved. Locklear is charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and taken into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2,000 bond.

