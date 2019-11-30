One person dead after altercation at Conway area home

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following an incident at a Conway area home, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

According to Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell, the person died at the hospital following an altercation at a Conway area home on Friday evening.

According to the Horry County Police Department, the incident happened in the Mayfield Drive area. Police say the suspect in this case is still at large. Details about the suspect will be released at a later time.

Details about the victim have not released yet. An autopsy is scheduled for this weekend.

