ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Atlantic Beach, according to police.
The shooting happened around 30th Ave S and Sea View Ave around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to Atlantic Beach Chief of Police Quentin Robinson.
Chief Robinson said one person was shot and is currently hospitalized. The injuries are not life-threatening.
No suspects have been identified or arrested.
Atlantic Beach police are still investigating, Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Authorities identify pedestrian killed after crash in Little River Thursday
- VIDEO: Protesters block bridge in Florida, one seen riding on the hood of a vehicle
- Car in pond near Conway golf course Saturday morning
- McAllen man who waved chainsaw at protesters charged with assault
- One person shot in Atlantic Beach Saturday morning