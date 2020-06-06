One person shot in Atlantic Beach Saturday morning

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Atlantic Beach, according to police.

The shooting happened around 30th Ave S and Sea View Ave around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to Atlantic Beach Chief of Police Quentin Robinson.

Chief Robinson said one person was shot and is currently hospitalized. The injuries are not life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

Atlantic Beach police are still investigating, Count on News13 for updates.

