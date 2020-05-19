TRANSYLVANIA CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty after two puppies were found dead at a Transylvania County kennel.
According to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of Kingdom Kennels found the puppies dead Monday morning.
Investigators said one of the dogs appeared to have been decapitated while the other had puncture wounds.
Deputies say they do not have any suspects at this time and there were no signs of forcible entry.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Owner finds 2 puppies killed at NC kennel, deputies investigating
- Video shows Florida deputies break up party of close to 3,000 people
- TONIGHT ON NEWS13: Live town hall on local, state coronavirus response
- Wet pattern moves in today and lingers
- Keep Horry County Beautiful reminds users to properly dispose PPE