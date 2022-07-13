PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pawleys Island man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for a 2020 deadly shooting in Georgetown, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Javon Jacob Hair, 30, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Herman McCray Jr., who was shot on Feb. 5, 2020 in Georgetown, according to the solicitor’s office.

Hair was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Jennifer McCoy.

McCray’s parents and sister spoke at the hearing and said McCray would never be forgotten, according to the solicitor’s office.

“We hope that this outcome will help to bring a measure of peace to Herman’s family and friends,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a statement. “We appreciate the efforts of Georgetown Police to bring this case to justice and make Georgetown a safer community.”