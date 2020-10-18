One airlifted, another injured after shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, two people have been shot following a shooting on Old McColl Clio Road in McColl.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says 2 people were shot and 1 is being airlifted.

Lt. Murphy said the suspect is in custody after a search warrant was issued on the shooter’s home.

Lt. Murphy said this is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

