1 arrested in connection with Darlington County shooting that injured 2

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies have arrested a Timmonsville man in connection with a January shooting that injured two people.

Ah’Zaveah Marquez Lammie was arrested for attempted murder and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities responded at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 to the 1800 block of Weaver Street for a report of a shooting, according to an incident report. Two people were shot in the incident.

A witness told police that a group was hanging out inside of a house when another group started shooting into the residence, according to the report.