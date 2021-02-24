1 arrested in connection with Darlington County shooting that injured 2

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies have arrested a Timmonsville man in connection with a January shooting that injured two people.

Ah’Zaveah Marquez Lammie was arrested for attempted murder and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities responded at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 to the 1800 block of Weaver Street for a report of a shooting, according to an incident report. Two people were shot in the incident.

A witness told police that a group was hanging out inside of a house when another group started shooting into the residence, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather maps

Trending stories