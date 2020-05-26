1 suspect in Church Street shooting in Florence taken into custody, 1 still wanted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A second arrest was made in connection with a shooting at 417 Church St. on May 19, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Shai-quan Dasaun Trazorios Waiters was taken into custody Tuesday without incident on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Waiters was taken into custody near Cummings Road.

Johnathan Calvin James Weeks is still wanted in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.