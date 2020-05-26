Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

1 suspect in Church Street shooting in Florence taken into custody, 1 still wanted

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Johnathan Calvin James Weeks (Courtesy: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A second arrest was made in connection with a shooting at 417 Church St. on May 19, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Shai-quan Dasaun Trazorios Waiters was taken into custody Tuesday without incident on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Waiters was taken into custody near Cummings Road.

Johnathan Calvin James Weeks is still wanted in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories