1 dead, 1 charged in fatal Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and one has been charged after a fatal crash Thursday morning in Robeson County.

The crash happened at 8:43 a.m. on North Carolina Highway 41 near Barnhill Road, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lewis said that Daniel Robinson was driving north on NC Hwy 41 when he struck a vehicle that was in the southbound lane.

The driver of the other vehicle, Sara Dowd of White Oak, North Carolina, was killed, according to Lewis.

Lewis said that Robinson has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.