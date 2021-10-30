1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another hospitalized Saturday morning after Florence County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the 5900 block of Liberty Chapel Road and heard a series of gunshots inside the home. One victim then ran out the front door and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities have not released information on that person’s condition

After entering the home, deputies found another victim with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead. No other information was immediately available.

The incident is under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.