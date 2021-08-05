1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another was injured Thursday in a shooting in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson.
The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. somewhere on Syracuse Community Road, Hudson said.
No other information was immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.