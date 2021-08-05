1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Darlington County

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another was injured Thursday in a shooting in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. somewhere on Syracuse Community Road, Hudson said.

Be the first to get breaking news alerts by downloading the free News13 mobile app!
Click here to download on iOS >>>
Click here to download on Android >>>

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories