Troopers looking for white Volvo truck in connection with deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a white Volvo truck believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run in Dillon County.

One pedestrian was killed in the incident that happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on I-95 North near mile-marker 197. It happened while the person was helping the driver of a Freightliner wrecker with a disabled vehicle, SCHP said. The identity of the person killed has not been released.

SCHP said the truck they’re looking for is a white 2004 to 2007 Volvo VNL that could have previously been green in color. It should have damage on the right front passenger side corner and be missing a headlight, and portions of the fiberglass hood and intake grill.

The incident is under investigation by the SCHP and MAIT, the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-661-4705, 800-768-1505 or 888-274-6372.