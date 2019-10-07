1 detained after armed robbery in Florence

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an armed robbery in Florence.
Maj. Michael Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says deputies were called to an armed robbery on West Evans Street sometime after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Shortly after, an individual matching a description from witnesses was observed on a bicycle. The individual refused to stop for deputies and fled. Deputies were able to detain the individual after they ran into the side of a deputy’s vehicle.
