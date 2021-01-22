1 in custody after Florence store clerk robbed at knife point

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night in Florence, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7 p.m. deputies responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store on South Irby Street, according to officials.

The suspect, according to deputies, demanded money from the store clerk at knife point before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A short time later a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle was located and the suspect was taken into custody, according to authorities. The suspect has not yet been identified at this time.

