1 in custody, search underway for 2nd person after drive-by shooting, chase in Marion Co.

MARION, SC (WBTW) – One person is in custody and police are still searching for a second person after a drive-by shooting and police chase in Marion County.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a person shot in the stomach in the area of Wallace Circle, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. The person shot is reportedly not cooperating with police.

Sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a drive-by shooting on Charleston Street, Flowers said. No injuries were reported and police chased a vehicle into Marion County to the area of Highway 501 Bypass and Bluff Road. Two alleged suspects fled, but police were able to take one person into custody. Police are still searching for the second person.

The Marion County Sheriffs’ Office assisted.

