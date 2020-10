FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured and another was taken into custody after a shooting in Florence County Friday, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirby said the shooting happened on Langston Road outside of Timmonsville.

The person injured has non-life-threatening injuries, Kirby said.

A suspect was taken into custody at Hwy 52 and I-95, according to Kirby. The name of the suspect was not available.

