1 injured in early morning shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is expected to survive after a shooting early Saturday morning in Florence.

Officers responded at about 1:10 a.m. to 207 W. Lucas Street after a report of a shooting, and then learned that one person attempted to drive themselves to the hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Responders met with the victim a few blocks away, and EMS took them to the hospital.

Police are searching for a burgundy Nissan Altima that they believe is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cantey at (843) 665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.