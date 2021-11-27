1 injured in early morning shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is expected to survive after a shooting early Saturday morning in Florence.
Officers responded at about 1:10 a.m. to 207 W. Lucas Street after a report of a shooting, and then learned that one person attempted to drive themselves to the hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
Responders met with the victim a few blocks away, and EMS took them to the hospital.
Police are searching for a burgundy Nissan Altima that they believe is connected to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cantey at (843) 665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.
News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.