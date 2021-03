ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies ramped up efforts on Friday to search for the suspect in a deadly road rage shooting on I-95 that left one woman dead.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the issuance of warrants and arrest of the suspect(s) wanted in the shooting. The reward was provided by a Robeson County resident who wants to remain anonymous.