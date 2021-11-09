1 dead, 1 injured in separate Darlington County shootings, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another was injured on Saturday in two separate shootings in Darlington County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A person was killed on Beatrice Street in the Darlington area after two cars stopped on the road were allegedly shooting at each other early Saturday morning, according to deputies. A man arrived at McLeod Hospital with a gunshot wound and he later died.

A woman was also shot Saturday morning in a separate shooting in the Hartsville area, according to deputies.

Deputies were called to G Street after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the sheriff’s office. While on scene, deputies were informed that a woman was headed to Carolina Pines with a gunshot wound. The woman is expected to survive.

Deputies said it appears a group of people were sitting around a fire in a vacant lot when shots were fired from a vehicle that drove past. Everyone was gone when deputies arrived.

Both cases remain under investigation and no arrests have been made. Count on News13 for updates.