1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting on Wix Road in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another wounded early Sunday morning in a shooting in Dillon, police said.

Police Chief David Lane said it happened about 1:30 a.m. on Wix Road. There have been no arrests, he said.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, Lane said. No information on that person’s condition was immediately available.

The name of the person killed has not been released. Dillon police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s crime scene unit are investigating.

