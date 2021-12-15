Lake City man dead after Tuesday shooting in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of South Pine Street for the shooting.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Bobby Carter, of Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Carter died at a hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation and details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.